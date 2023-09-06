Kazakh permanent representative presents credentials to Director-General of UN Office at Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM – The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organisations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, presented his credentials to the UN Under-Secretary-General - Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNODC and thanked Kazakhstan for its constant support of its activities. Ghada Waly highlighted the country's leadership and efforts to strengthen the activities of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC).

Kazakhstan's Head of Mission, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, noted the mutually beneficial cooperation with the UNODC in combating money laundering from drug trafficking, counter-terrorism, cybercrime and police reform. The Permanent Representative also provided detailed information on the current state of Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the democratic reforms taking place in the country.

Following the meeting, the parties outlined plans for further collaboration.