Kazakh pilots to show flying prowess at Aviadarts-2016 contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 50 aviation crews will compete in the Aviadarts-2016 contest in the Ryazan Region, Russia.

"Some 50 aviation crews from Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus will demonstrate their flying prowess during the contest at a polygon in the Ryazan Region, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.



Pilots' marksmanship will be tested with the help of military planes, including Su-25, MiG-29, Su-27, Su-30SM, Su-24M, Su-34 and more.



Chinese pilots are expected to bring their JH-7A bomber aircrafts.



The Aviadarts-2016 contest will take place from July 31 till August 10, 2016.