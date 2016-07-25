EN
    20:48, 25 July 2016

    Kazakh pilots to show flying prowess at Aviadarts-2016 contest

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 50 aviation crews will compete in the Aviadarts-2016 contest in the Ryazan Region, Russia.

    "Some 50 aviation crews from Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus will demonstrate their flying prowess during the contest at a polygon in the Ryazan Region, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    Pilots' marksmanship will be tested with the help of military planes, including Su-25, MiG-29, Su-27, Su-30SM, Su-24M, Su-34 and more.

    Chinese pilots are expected to bring their JH-7A bomber aircrafts.

    The Aviadarts-2016 contest will take place from July 31 till August 10, 2016.

