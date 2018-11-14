EN
    09:40, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh player bags 1 gold, 2 silver medals at Asian Senior Chess Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2018 Asian Senior Chess Championship hosted by Tagaytay, the Philippines, has ended, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh team captured 5 medals, including one gold medal, from the 9-round Swiss-system tournament.

    nullHaving won two silver medals in blitz and classic in addition to the gold in the women's rapid events, Almagul Chakeyeva from Ust-Kamenogorsk stunned the championship.

    Oleg Rinas from Karaganda and Aitkazy Baimurzin from Taraz claimed bronze medals in rapid and classic, respectively.

     

