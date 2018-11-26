EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:34, 26 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh players up in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has retained the 53rd spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik climbed two spots up to №169 in the rankings. Alexander Nedovyesov also slightly improved his standing in the ranking moving up from №186 to №185.

    Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the ATP rankings. He is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!