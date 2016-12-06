Kazakh PM: 1,630 pre-school organizations to be opened in 3 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1,630 pre-school organizations are to be opened in Kazakhstan in the upcoming three years, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We constantly amend the laws, but at the same time we have a lot of plans. Speaking of the plans, it would be great if we can start the work on kindergartens. As you know, we are planning to open 1,630 pre-school organizations in 2017-2019. It would be a big step if over the years we can transfer half of them into public-private partnership (PPP)," Sagintayev said.



"But then again, as akims (governors) say, there are deadlines. Is there really a need to review small projects for up to six months? If they are standard ones the process can be accelerated (...) Anyway, there are obstacles that impede us from moving faster in that direction. There are lots of issues that have yet to be solved in terms of funding. Maybe we should call up a meeting with investors that want to work in the framework of PPP in social sphere. We need to ask them what is needed, what are the obstacles, what changes have to be made. We need to speed up this process since we are constantly criticized by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on the slow progress with PPP", added the Premier.