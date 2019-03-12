Kazakh PM, ADB and IDB reps debate joint projects realization in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with representatives of the international financial institutions, namely, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Kazakhstan Giovanni Capannelli , Islamic Development Bank's (IDB) Regional Hub Director Hisham Taleb Maarouf, and Cassandra Colbert, Regional Director for the International Finance Corporation in Central Asia, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides debated the priority directions for further cooperation and realization of joint projects in various economic sectors of Kazakhstan.



At the meeting with ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Giovanni Capannelli debated were bilateral cooperation issues, including the realization of the framework partnership agreement, initiated by the Kazakh President for the purposes of the country's sustainable development and growth. Besides, they focused on the realization of the new partnership strategy 2017-2021, projects on modernization of urban infrastructure, transport and logistics, a number of social projects.



Askar Mamin and Hisham Taleb Maarouf discussed the realization of new joint projects within the Astana International Financial Centre, extending cooperation in the development of regional transport infrastructure, agriculture, energy, trade, enhancing food security.



At the meeting with Cassandra Colbert noted was the successful implementation of the framework partnership agreement signed at the initiative of President Nazarbayev on building a diversified economy. The document was extended until the end of 2020. They also touched upon country partnership strategy 2019-2024 meeting strategic development goals of Kazakhstan.