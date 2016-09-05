15:36, 05 September 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh PM, Afghan Chief Executive Officer had telephone conversation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a telephone talk with Head of the Afghanistan Government Adbullah Abdullah, pm.kz reported.
The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation.
Kazakh-Afghan relations are notable for progressive development. Both countries presidents regularly meet within various international events.
The Kazakh-Afghan Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation plays a leading role in development of trade and economic relations between the two states.