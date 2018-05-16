Kazakh PM, AIIB President hold talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Jin Liqun, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), have met today in Astana within the XI Astana Economic Forum, the PM's website reads.

The sides debated issues of bilateral cooperation and realization of joint infrastructure projects in various sectors of economy, prioritizing energy, transport, logistics, urban and rural infrastructure, etc. Taking into account that Kazakhstan is the main logistic transport hub in Central Asia the parties also debated prospects of AIIB participation in transport sector under the Nurly Zhol program.



They also focused on joint plans on concluding a Framework Agreement between Kazakhstan and AIIB on infrastructure investments and opening an AIIB regional representation in Kazakhstan. World Bank, ADB, EBRD, IDB international financial development institutes have already opened their offices in Kazakhstan. Astana International Financial Centre was mentioned as a key platform for opening the bank office.



The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank that aims to support the building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. The bank currently has 64 member states while another 22 are prospective members for a total of 86 approved members and was proposed as an initiative by the government of China.