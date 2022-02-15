Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov gives a number of instructions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions following today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlines the key priorities for social and economic development of the country for the current year. One of the main tasks of the Government is to increase incomes of the people and create new jobs,» said Smailov during the session.

The Head of the Kazakh Government noted the first heads of the government bodies need to focus on solving the following issues.

«As for the economic direction the President gave a number of instructions to reform budgetary planning. In order to optimize and increase the efficiency of planning it is necessary to step up the digitalization of budgetary processes. The Ministry of Finance needs to take concrete measures for deeper digitalization of budgetary planning procedures till March 1,» said the Kazakh PM.

He added that the Head of State tasked to turn down the implementation of inefficient and loss-making projects as well as complete the development of methods of assessment of the efficiency and social and economic benefits of budget funds on which the Finance and National Economy Ministries are working.

It was noted that the Head of State charged to reformate the work of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs focusing on the protection and support for small-sized businesses.

The issue of analyzing the tariffs and fees charged by monopolistic operators and mediators as well as working out solutions to review or remove them was touched upon.