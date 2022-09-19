Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov makes official visit to UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit, Kaiznform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

The Kazakh PM is to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reps of the business circles of the country.

A number of interdepartmental and commercial agreements are expected to be signed.





















Photo: t.me/KZgovernment



