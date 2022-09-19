EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:33, 19 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov makes official visit to UAE

    None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit, Kaiznform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

    The Kazakh PM is to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reps of the business circles of the country.

    A number of interdepartmental and commercial agreements are expected to be signed.







    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!