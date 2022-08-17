EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:05, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

    The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the aviation field, construction of a new international terminal at Almaty Airport, as well as development of transport and logistics capacity of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: primeminister.kz



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Transport Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!