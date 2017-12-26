Kazakh PM and President of Kyrgyzstan discuss economic co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov have met in Astana today to discuss the development of the bilateral trade and economic partnership as well as the strengthening of the regional and cross-border cooperation, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Taking the opportunity, Bakytzhan Sagintayev congratulated Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his presidential election victory.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the arrangements reached on Monday in Astana by the presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov respectively, and the activities within the framework of the Roadmap of Bilateral Economic Cooperation.



They gave special attention to the topical issues related to the trade and economic cooperation and the potential for the further intensification. During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister and the Kyrgyz President also highlighted the importance of strengthening the regional and cross-border cooperation, in particular by holding the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Interregional Forum and establishing the Business Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.



This year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $598 million, which indicates the 13.3-percent growth in contrast to the same period in 2016.