    19:00, 27 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM and President of Tatarstan launch three car industry projects

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minikhannov held talks and gave start to realization of three joint car industry projects worth KZT 261 bln of investments in Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service informs.

    Among the projects are construction of the iron castings plant and components for the KAMAZ in the industrial zone of Kostanay and tire production line in Karaganda region.

    It is planned to complete construction in 2023.

    Besides, the PM debated prospects for further development of cooperation in the sphere of car industry with Russia’s KAMAZ and Tatneft companies, UzAuto and SaryarkaAvto JSC.


    Government of Kazakhstan
