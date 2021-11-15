EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:06, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM and Russian delegation debate coop issues

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin received the delegation led by Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Alexey Overchuk, the Primeminister.kz reads.

    The sides debated pressing issues of cooperation in fuel and energy sector, oil and gas sphere, subsurface use and electric power, and cooperation in hydrogen economy, participation of the Russian companies in gasification of northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. Besides, they discussed diesel supplies from Russia to Kazakhstan, transit of Russian carbons through territory of Kazakhstan, etc.

    The parties touched upon the progress of realization of joint petrochemical projects, production of propene polymer, polyethylene, butadiene and its derivatives.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!