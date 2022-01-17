Kazakh PM and UAE Deputy PM talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked over phone, the PM’s press service reports.

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Smailov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He also offered his condolences to the families of Kazakhstanis killed in January tragic events wishing Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

The parties confirmed readiness for further strengthening strategic partnership.

Following the past 11 months of 2021 the commodity turnover between the states reached USD 673.7 mln that is 50% more against the same period of 2020 and significantly more as compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

There are 300 joint ventures in Kazakhstan with participation of the UAE capital. Over the years of independence the UAE invested some USD 2.4 bln in Kazakhstan.