Kazakh PM, Armenian President met to discuss economic coop prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has met with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian who arrived in Nur-Sultan to participate in the XII Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The parties discussed the topical issues of the Kazakh-Armenian relations in economic sector, the prospects of expanding and deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union.



The sides agreed that facilitation of the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation will give a new impulse to the interaction. The analysis of the countries proved there is potential for further increase of mutual supplies and expansion of trade in chemical industry, machine-building and agriculture.



The Armenian President said that the two countries may deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as digitalization, AI development, energy, logistics, aviation, space sector, agro-industrial complex, environmental protection, education and tourism.