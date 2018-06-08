Kazakh PM arrived in Mangistau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President's task, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit.

The PM is expected to survey progress of realization of the President's Address, Five Social Initiatives, state and field programs and new entrepreneurship law, the PM's official website reads.



The PM will visit industrial and social infrastructure facilities, meet with public representatives and entrepreneurs of the region, get familiarized with digitalization of the industrial objects, debate technological modernization, further economic diversification, staff training human resources management and business issues.