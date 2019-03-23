Kazakh PM arrives in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President's task, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has arrived in Almaty region to survey realization of structural and institutional reforms, set in the addresses and tasks of the First President - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, primeminister.kz reports.



He will get familiarized with the Nur Zholy checkpoint on the border with China, built as part of the Western Europe-Western China large-scale project. Besides, the PM will visit the Khorgos-Eastern Gates special economic zone and Khorgos centre to get acquainted with the development of transport and logistics complex.



The PM will also visit some social facilities in Taldykorgan.