EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:06, 27 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM arrives in Karaganda region for working visit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has arrived in Karaganda region this morning.

    Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova and Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek accompany the Head of the Government in his working trip to the region.

    During the trip, Prime Minister Massimov is expected to visit a number of social facilities and hold a final meeting in the town of Temirtau.

