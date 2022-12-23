EN
    15:38, 23 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM arrives in Kyzylorda region

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Kyzylorda region to get familiarized with its social and economic development, to address the current problematic issues and to visit the key infrastructure, industrial, and social facilities, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    During the visit, Smailov got familiarized with the work of the plant for production of sheet glass Orda Glass Ltd with a capacity of over 197 thousand tons per year. The enterprise launched this October as part of the national project Sustainable economic growth employs 370 people.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that the plant will give impetus to the development of construction industry not only within Kyzylorda region but the entire country.

    «This year, 160 new projects have been launched in the industry,» said Smailov, adding that the government, in its turn, is ready to further provide all necessary support to such enterprises.

    The Kazakh Premier also paid a visit to the rice milling factory Magzhan and K with a capacity of over 33 thousand tons per year, Assol factory producing iodized food and technical salt, which won the Altyn Sapa (Golden quality) prize in 2021.

    Smailov noted that Kyzylorda region is the main producer of rice in the country (90%) and takes a leading place in salt production (97%). This year, investment in the agro-industrial complex of the region has risen 8.5% as well as 250 new projects have been carried out.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

