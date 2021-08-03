Kazakh PM Askar Mamin instructs to continue vaccination efforts in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to continue the work on vaccinating the population at a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The COVID-19 situation has got worse in the regions due to the spread of Delta strain. There has been significant rise in cases. The bed occupancy at hospitals stands at 56% and in intensive care units – 44%,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

He stressed that the only way to beat the pandemic is vaccinate people.

During the session, Kazakh PM Mamin said that over 5.5 million people have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and over 4 million – both jabs and instructed to carry on with vaccination efforts.

Earlier at the government session, the minister said that the country has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus since July 26. Turkestan region is the only area of the country in the «yellow zone».



