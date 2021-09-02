Kazakh PM Askar Mamin meets with Airbus Vice President Alberto Gutiérrez

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Airbus Vice President Alberto Gutiérrez, Kazinform cites the press service of the PM.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the draft to establish a certified regional maintenance and repair center for Airbus military and civil aircraft at Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP.

Special attention was attached to the prospects for inclusion of the products of the joint enterprise SP Galam into the production chain of Airbus as well as increasing the deliveries of Kazakhstani commodities to manufacture Airbus aircraft.

Kazakhstan and Airbus are carrying out joint projects at Eurocopter Kazakhstan engineering, Kazakhstan Aviation Industry, and SP Galym.

On September 1, 2021, the deal to procure two heavy military transport aircraft Airbus А400М for the Kazakh Defense Ministry was signed. The deal also includes a package of services including staff training and technical support provision. The aircraft are set to be delivered in 2024.

Attending the meeting was Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Defense Minister Murat Bektanov, and so on.