Kazakh PM Askar Mamin visits Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – As part of a working visit to Pavlodar region Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin got familiarized with the implementation of investment projects in energy, machine building, metallurgy, and production of building materials, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

In Ekibastuz city, the Kazakh PM was briefed on progress in the implementation of the tasks given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the preparation of the 2021/25 comprehensive city development plan, envisioning implementation of 118 measures on the development of a confortable urban environment, real economic sector, employment, social and engineering infrastructure, and issues of the environment.

It is planned to reduce the city’s economic dependence on fuel and energy complex and mining through increasing manufacturing by 4 times from 5 to 20% by 2025. Over 16.5 thousand jobs in machine building, IT technologies, coal chemistry, and the service sector are to be created. It is said that KZT932.3bn, with private investments making up over 84%, are set to be provided to implement the 2021/25 comprehensive city development plan.

The Kazakh Prime Minister was presented with the perspective investments projects in mining, metallurgy, coal chemistry, and manufacturing to the tune of KZT227.5bn, set to be carried out in the Ekibastuz economic zone. Once constructed a ferroalloy plant is to be one of the largest projects in metallurgy in the country with a capacity of 240 thousand tons of high-branded ferrosilicon and 12 tons of microsilica per year.

Industrial production in Pavlodar region has risen by 4.2% to KZT573.7bn, with manufacturing rising by 5.9%, in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

The delegation also included Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Energy Nurlan Nagayev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almasadam Satkaliyev.