EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 30 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM assigns to ramp up staple foods production

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged to take measures for steady supply of farm producers with irrigation water in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, as well as over the long-run, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, the Premier tasked the Governors of the regions to approve subsidy rates and lists in a week.

    Askar Mamin assigned the Energy Ministry to provide delivery of necessary amount of diesel fuel for planting season according to the agreed schedule and approved prices.

    He also charged the Agriculture Ministry to draw attention to speeding up production of staple foods under the diversification of cropped lands jointly with the Governors of the regions.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!