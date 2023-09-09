Kazakh PM assigns to speed up construction of gas refining capacities at Kashagan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with heads of the Kashagan Consortium shareholders with the participation of managing director of the North Caspian Operating Company N.V. Olivier Lazare, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

Those attending focused on the pressing issues of the consortium activities, development of new investment projects and regulatory compliance of ecological legislation of the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the main role of Kashagan in supplying oil and gas resources. The Head of State in his recent Address to the Nation stressed the need to accelerate construction of gas refining capacities.

Smailov prioritized the Kashagan full-field development in compliance with ecological safety.

Following the meeting the sides agreed to solve all issues during the development of investment projects in compliance with rights and obligations established in accordance with legislation.