Kazakh PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin attended the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, the PM's press service reports.

Prime Ministers of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, of Belarus Sergei Rumas, of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and head of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan took part in the meeting.



The meeting focused on issues of trade and economic cooperation and boosting bilateral trade between the Eurasian Economic Union member states, as well as lifting restrictions within the EAEU market.



In the restricted-attendance meeting the PMs exchanged views on the Union development conceptual issues, mechanisms for deepening cross-border cooperation within the EAEU digital transformation, customs administration issues, etc.



The extended-format talks debated creation of conditions for the development of the EAEU digital trading ecosystem, development of industrial cooperation and transfer of technologies, further development of integration potential in some spheres of economy.







Those attending noted positive dynamics of the key EAEU socioeconomic indexes of 2018. The GDP growth of the Union reached 2.5%, industrial growth 3.1%.



Following the meeting the sides signed documents on realization of the Eurasian network for industrial cooperation, subcontracting and technology transfer project, creation of conditions for the development of the EAEU digital trading ecosystem, etc.



The next meeting of the Council is to take place on August 9, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan.