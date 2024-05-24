Kazakh PM attends meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council in Ashgabat

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov participated in a regular meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council held in Turkmenistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing primeminister.kz.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Upon arrival to Ashgabat, the Kazakh Prime Minister was received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov . The sides pointed out a high level of the bilateral relations based on mutual respect. Commodity turnover between the two countries rose by 28% in a year and reached $563 million. In January-March of 2024, this indicator made $105 million.

The sides also disscussed cooperation in gas sector and implementation of Kazakh-Turkment joint projects in agriculture.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council, enabled its participants to exchange views on the topical issues of interaction. The meeting ended with the adoption of documents aimed at further development and strengthening the integration ties in various spheres.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to deepen trade ties with the expansion of goods range and efficient logistics. The operation of free trade zones allows to strengthen the economic potential of the CIS.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Kazakh Prime Minister also on the issue of improvement of the CIS’ investment eco-friendly environment.

Special attention was given to the development of transport corridors in the CIS.

Kazakhstan has already created a network of transit trans-continental routes with the total amount of investment exceeding $35 billion, due to which more than 80% of ground transportations between Europe and Asia will run through Kazakhstan. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to strengthen the interaction on harmonization of tariff policy and digitalization of customs procedures.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The meeting also debated the measures of ramping up collaboration in agriculture and food security ensuring.

“Our goal is to ensure economic self-efficiency, to create a solid industrial frame of the country, to renovate the critical infrastructure and ensure efficient use of Kazakhstan’s transport-logistics potential. We are confident that we need to enhance cooperation with our main partners to fully achieve these goals,” said Bektenov.

11 documents promoting further development of cooperation were signed at th meeting. The next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council is slated for November 7-8 in Sochi, Russia.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

On the sidelines of th meeting, Olzhas Bektenov met with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov. The parties discussed the implementation of joint agreements on the development of trade-economic cooperation following the visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan. The heads of government confirmed an intention to raise joint commodity turnover to $33 billion.