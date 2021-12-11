Kazakh PM attends opening Independence Monument in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan to attend the solemn opening of the Independence Monument and solemn meeting dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

Addressing those gathered the Kazakh PM noted that the Independence Monument reflects milestone events in the country’s history and its development stages, symbolizing integrity and indissolubility of the country.

Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov, writer Alibek Kantarbayev, Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, and others took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

In his speech at the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan the PM noted that East Kazakhstan has high industrial and agrarian potential, contributes to the country’s socioeconomic development. Since 1991 the GRP grew by 25 times. The region produces 10% of the country’s industrial output. The region is the strong industrial center taking the lead the countrywide.