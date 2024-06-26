Kazakh PM Bektenov chairs Eurasian Development Bank Board meeting

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Board meeting chaired under Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the outcomes of the activity of the Bank in 2023 as well as adopted a number of decisions regarding its further all-round development, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB, said that in 2023 the Bank maintained its financial stability as well as increased its role as a leading development institute in the region of operations. The Bank’s annual volume of investments stood at 1.7 billion US dollars, of which green projects accounting for over 600 million US dollars. Two years into the implementation of the Strategy 2022-26, the investment execution rate amounted to 140%.

The Bank’s accumulated investment portfolio has hit the mark of 14.7 billion US dollars during 18 years of its operation, with a total number of projects at 285, dominated by projects with integration effects in spheres such as transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

The EDB with a registered capital of 7 billion US dollars has been promoting greater economic ties, comprehensive development of the EAEU member states for over 18 years. The Bank priorities the UN SDGs and ESG principles in its operation.