Kazakh PM Bektenov chairs meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Crime Prevention

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan held a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Crime Prevention under the Kazakh Government with the participation of the interior minister, governors of regions and mayors of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as representatives of Agencies for Financial Monitoring, Regulation and Development of Financial Market, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting focused on measures to counter internet fraud and prevention of financial pyramids, ensuring public order and prevention of crimes involving minors.

In his speech, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said that as part of fraud prevention the Cyberpol special groups solved over 2,500 crimes, with damages worth 962 million tenge reimbursed. 914 offenders were detained. As part of the work of the Anti-fraud center, 400 million tenge were frozen during the stage of withdrawal abroad.

In order to strengthen measures, a number of legislative amendments regarding voluntary refusals from loans as well as writing-off loans obtained without the participation of a victim are under development.

According to the Agency for Financial Monitoring, 43 online financial pyramids have been detected, 266 chats in messengers have been closed this year, thus preventing financial losses by almost two million citizens.

12,000 materials and links with unlawful content have been blocked since the beginning of the year as part of the work of the culture and information ministry. The measures aimed at promoting cyber security culture, the level of public awareness of threats has reached 80.4%.

The meeting also focused on the issue to ensure public order, including fighting vandalism, hooliganism. Since the start of the year, the country has been observing reductions in criminal offences by 4%, criminal offences committed in public places by 2%, thefts by 14% and thefts of other people’s properties by 18.5%. Under the zero tolerance principle, around 9.4 million crimes, 45% more than in last year, have been revealed.

Within the Taza Kazakhstan campaign, 856 natural landfills have been uncovered. Thanks to CCTV cameras, 6,500 crimes and 435,000 administrative offences have been revealed. In general, the measures undertaken has helped bring the number of criminal offences down by almost twice in the past three years.

Prevention of juvenile crimes was also on the agenda of the meeting. Prime Minister Bektenov instructed to develop a set of additional measures to further decrease the rate of juvenile crime.

Concluding the meeting, Bektenov highlighted that the Head of State set the safety of citizens as a strategic priority in his address. The government eyes measures to enhance work to ensure a comfortable and safe living of Kazakhstanis. The interior ministry was tasked to implement new approaches to consolidate efforts and create a new and efficient system to prevent crimes.