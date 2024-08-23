Kazakh PM Bektenov familiarizes with infrastructure modernization in Ulytau region

As part of his working visit to Ulytau region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan familiarized with the social infrastructure modernization, housing and utility networks construction, as well as preparation of education facilities for the upcoming academic year, Primeminister.kz reports.

In Zhezkazgan, the Kazakh premier toured the construction site of a new neighborhood and engineering communication. Bektenov was briefed about situation and plans to supply the region with water.

The government head was also familiarized with the development of education infrastructure by visiting the dormitory of the Abai specialized boarding school gymnasium.

In the seven months of this year, 34.5 thousand sq.m. of housing were commissioned in the region, 4.8% more than the same period of last year, with Zhezkazgan leading the region in housing construction.

According to Kairat Shaizhanov, mayor of Zhezkazhan city, 88 multistorey residential buildings in the area of 982.6 thousand sq.m. as well as 67 social facilities are slated for construction.

360 families were provided with housing, including 240 rental houses for socially vulnerable categories of population. The Kazakh premier noted that the government allocated 4.8 billion tenge under Zhezkazgan city general layout’s realization to build main heating, water supply and sewage networks, 10.5km of which are set to be laid before the yearend.

Under the memorandum signed between Ulytau region’s authority and Kazakhmys Corporation, a project for reconstruction of sewage treatment facilities of Zhezkazgan city was designed. Kengirskoye reservoir and Uitas-Aidosskiy underground water intake, with the deterioration rate at 70%, are the main sources of water supply of the city. To this end, projects to reconstruct the water treatment plants and the pumping station of second stage are set to be underway before 2025. After the completion, around 89.2 thousand residents are to be provided with quality drinking water.

Construction of Eskulinskiy water conduit is ongoing, set to supply household and drinking water to Satpayev and Zhezkazgan cities as well as the neighboring settlements.

Under the Head of State’s instruction, it’s necessary to provide full access of the population to quality drinking water by the end of 2025, said Bektenov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister visited the 200-place dormitory of the Abai specialized boarding school gymnasium as well. Located in the city, the education facility is attended by students from remote districts and villages.

This year, construction of the 300-place school under Comfortable School program is set to be completed this year as well as a number of schools are set to be built before 2025 in Zhezkazgan.

Photo: Рrimeminister.kz

Bektenov also examined with the modernization of equipment at Zhezkazgan thermal power station, for which 13.5 billion tenge was provided. Major repairs are underway on no.5 boiler unit, which are 60% completed, as well as there are plans to carry out expansion and maintenance works on no.7 boiler, which enabled to bring down the station’s deterioration rate from 84% to 63%.

Bektenov tasked the regional authority as well as the Kazakhmys corporation to step up the work to complete the preparation for the upcoming winter.