Kazakh PM Bektenov familiarizes with large-scale projects for development of Konayev and Alatau cities

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan got familiarized with the key tasks for the current year and the long-term plans for development of Konayev city as part of his working visit to Almaty region. He also heard a report of the mayor of Alatau city on realization of anchor projects within the Alatau special economic zone, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Upon President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction, the development of the city of Konayev should be in line with a concept of a high-ecological, smart city. Passed by the government, the comprehensive development plan provides for 187 measures for 2023/27.

In 2023, 106 kilometers of engineering infrastructure, including 19 km of roads, 61 km of power lines, 26 km of water supply and drainage networks underwent repairs in Konayev city. 10 residential buildings for 610 flats were built last year; 32 residences are slated for construction this year.

13 investment projects are currently being implemented in the city. In general, the pool of investment projects includes 23 promising proposals with total investments of 470 billion tenge and creation of five thousand jobs.

A Palace of Schoolchildren for 600 places, a Sports Palace, a drama theatre, a general hospital with an oncology and perinatal units, a clinic and a 200-bed infectious diseases hospital are set to be built in Konayev city.

Six investment projects on construction of new accommodation facilities, hotel resorts are being carried out in the city by the Freedom Finance Bank.

Head of the Kazakh government Bektenov also got acquainted with the project of Alatau city and heard a report of Mayor Arken Utenov regarding the prospects for development of the special economic zone. 11 major investment projects to the tune of 383 billion tenge with creation of seven thousand jobs are set to be implemented within the Alatau special economic zone.

