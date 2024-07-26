Kazakh PM Bektenov familiarizes with new draft general layout of Semey city

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan inspected the work on improvement and creation of a comfortable environment for citizens of Semey, Abai region, as well as got familiarized with the progress of construction of a new road bridge and plans for reconstruction of the suspension bridge, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov inspected the new public space on the left bank of the city of Semey, located under the suspension bridge. The unique project was realized so as to create a comfortable urban environment under the concept ‘City for people’.

The new public space has basketball and football fields with fan stands, an amphitheater and a space for events and concerts. It will boast architectural illumination with 250 lanterns to be installed. Up to 1,500 sq.m of walls are decorated with art paintings. The area now attracts citizens and guests of Semey, especially the youth.

City mayor Nurbol Nursagatov delivered a report on future improvement plans as well as the current status of development of a new draft general layout of the city, providing for key areas of development of the regional center’s territories, including social, recreation and industrial zones. The document is to submitted to the government for approval after being considered by the public.

Photo: Kazakh government

Bektenov also got familiarized with the construction of a new four-lane road bridge, which is 1.3km long and 23m wide. Commissioned in 1964, the city’s old road bridge is set to be used for pedestrian traffic.

Photo: Kazakh government

There are plans to reconstruct the city’s suspension bridge, which is a visiting card of Semey, the condition of which was found to be unsatisfactory following its assessment.

It was pointed out that the city of Semey has been witnessing increased traffic intensity after it was declared the administration center of Abai region.

Special attention was placed to the construction of a 51.5km bypass road on the west side of Semey city, providing for two-lane traffic, six traffic interchanges, three bridges and two overpasses. The bypass is set to unload the streets and the transit corridor connecting roads Semey-Pavlodar, Semey-Kurchatov, Semey-Almaty and Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk.