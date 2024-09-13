Kazakh PM Bektenov familiarizes with Shymkent city’s development

As part of his working visit to Shymkent city, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got familiarized with the development of the city as well as the measures for implementing the Head of State’s state-of-the-nation address “Just Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

While visiting the industrial zone Ontustik, the Kazakh Premier visited the enterprise for production of aluminum cans and caps for QazAlPack drinks. The enterprise that makes 1.2 billion cans per year provides 360 people with jobs.

Photo: primeminister.kz

QazAlPack LLP director Rustam Sukhov presented the automated production process and informed that this type of packaging is the most progressive and environmentally friendly in terms of its consumption properties. The enterprise’s products made in compliance with the modern quality standards are supplied to the domestic market as well as exported to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Thanks to the support measures and the favorable conditions created within the industrial zone Ontustik, the company is seeking to launch a second production line and boost its production volume to up to 2.3 billion cans by 2025.

Photo: primeminister.kz

According to deputy mayor of Shymkent Aidyn Karimov, the industrial complex of Shymkent is represented by seven industrial zones with a total area of 1,276 ha, with a total of 293 projects realized and over 8.2 thousand jobs created. The investment portfolio of the industrial zone Ontustik includes 70 projects with a total worth of 151.3 billion tenge.

The government head also familiarized with the technological production chain of different types of fuels at the PetroKazakhstan Oil Products oil refinery, which has a processing capacity of six million tons of oil per year. The facility produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, liquified petroleum gas, fuel oil and other oil products.

The Kazakh Premier was briefed about the launch of the project aimed at increasing the production capacity of the oil refinery to up to 12 million tons of processed oil per year. Bektenov highlighted the importance of making sure the fuel and lubricants market remains stable. The Prime Minister drew the attention of the leadership of the region and the oil refinery to further improve the quality of processing as well as to prevent the flow and gray export of oil products.

During his visit, Prime Minister Bektenov was presented with the realization of Shymkent city’s general layout using the example of a number of new social and road facilities that are under construction.

Bektenov was informed that 66 residential buildings for 2.6 thousand apartments are slated for commissioning in the city by the end of the year. 1.4 million sq.m. of housing are planned to be commissioned this year. Construction of comfortable schools, clinics, modern sports complexes as well as schoolchildren’s palaces are under construction in residential areas.

While examining Akzhaiyk microdistrict, where 36 residential buildings are under construction, the Kazakh Premier drew attention to the quality of construction and the importance of further increase in the share of Kazakhstani goods and services.

The government head was also informed that reconstruction of A-2 Khorgos-Almaty-Shymkent-border of Uzbekistan spanning 28.2km is underway for transit traffic to bypass the city. It was said that works on four sections our of the eight were completed, and works on the remaining sections are set to be completed by the end of 2025.

It was highlighted that the city needs sustainable and uninterrupted power supply for its further development, production capacity expansion and launch of new industrial projects. Electricity generation stands at 120MW in Shymkent city in spite of the city’s electricity consumption of 400MW, peaking at 500MW.

The government head pointed out that Kazakhstan’s energy sector heavily depends on coal-fired power stations, accounting for around 70% of the country’s total electricity generation, posing risks to the country due to their high depreciation level.

Kazakhstan is looking for sustainable electricity supply through holding a nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant set to take place on October 6. If the referendum passes, the country’s first nuclear power plant is set to promote diversification of energy and industrial production, with all the aspects of waste management from collection and storage to disposal and recycling taken into account.