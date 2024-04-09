Kazakh PM Bektenov gives instructions on social support of residents in flooded regions

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on measures regarding elimination of the aftermath of the floods, hearing reports made by deputy Prime minister Tamara Duissenova and relevant ministers, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The head of the Kazakh government set tasks aimed at providing comprehensive support for residents of the regions under flood emergencies before the ministries of the social block.

Providing temporary housing

Since the beginning of floods, 86 thousand of our residents have been evacuated. 8,472 people now remain in temporary shelters. Evacuation shelters is a temporary measure. It is necessary to provide temporary housing to those families whose homes declared to be dangerous without exceptions, said Bektenov.

At the same time, ahead of resettlement it is necessary to pay special attention to keep evacuation shelters operational. The regional authorities were tasked to ensure residents receive quality food, sanitation means and access to medical services.

Resettlement from evacuation shelters to temporary housing needs to be flexible. In case residents wish not to leave their homes in the regions where the peak of floods past, the regional authorities need to provide necessary assistance. At the same time, the homes left will be controlled by the internal affairs ministry to avoid looting.

Education

10 regions of our country remain under the state of emergency. Over 130 schools have been switched to the distance learning format, however the education process of children in the evacuation zones has been halted. The enlightenment ministry was instructed to exempt schoolchildren from the ongoing exams and tests. Moreover, it is necessary to assist them to make up lost time in the future, said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

In addition, it was instructed to work on providing teachers and schoolers with technological means in the emergency zones before the end of the active phase of floods.

Healthcare

We can observe that some residents of the regions under the state of emergency show concern over the epidemic situation and fear the risk of infectious diseases outbreaks among the population affected. The health ministry is tasked to keep the issue under special control and conduct awareness raising work among residents. In regions, after the flood situation stabilizes it is necessary to conduct comprehensive measures to clean the territories and conduct disinfection measures, clean and disinfect piped water systems and constructions, decentralized water supply systems. The regional authorities were already tasked to conduct works on water distribution, said Bektenov.

Epizootic situation

To prevent the worsening of the epizootic situation in the inundated areas the agriculture ministry and the republican anti-epizootic team together with the regional authorities need to promptly collect and dispose the animals killed during the floods.

Infrastructure restoration