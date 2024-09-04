Kazakh PM Bektenov honors oil industry veterans on occasion of 125th anniversary of oil and gas industry

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov congratulated veterans and workers of the oil and gas industry, as the country marks 125 years since the start of oil production, highlighting the importance of the sector in the country’s economy as well as presented awards on behalf of the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov expressed gratitude for dedication and hard work to the industry veterans, oil workers, engineers and scholars, thanks to whom Kazakhstan is among the leading players in the global energy market.

Photo: Kazakh government

The Kazakh Premier handed over 40 awards to distinguished workers to honor their contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector.

Bektenov pointed out that Kazakhstan holds significant hydrocarbon reserves, with the country’s proven recoverable oil reserves of over four billion tons, making it a key player in the global market. The country establishes new routes for oil exports, including via the Caspian Sea. The volume of oil and gas transit through the country is also on the rise. The Kazakhstani oil brand KEBCO has been launched; works are ongoing to increase the country’s resource base, investment attractiveness of geological exploration, production volumes and implementation of new projects.

Photo: Kazakh government

The Head of State outlined the tasks to further promote the petrochemical industry of the country in his state-of-the-nation address. Our achievements are not confined to production and transportation alone. Much efforts are geared toward domestic hydrocarbon processing. A full-fledged petrochemical industry has been established with the launch of the plant for production of polypropylene in Atyrau region. New projects for production of polyethylene and butadiene are ahead. Such enterprises not only contribute to import substitution, but also create a necessary environment for the development of small- and medium-sized businesses. Gas-processing plants of new generation are set to be built soon. The oil and gas sector remains one of the drivers of the economy and our country is firmly committed to its further development by introducing innovative technologies and ensuring environmental security, said Bektenov.

Kazakhstan seeks to meet its domestic needs and increase the export of domestic technological products with high added value through the development of its petrochemical industry and the implementation of projects for production of polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate and carbamide.