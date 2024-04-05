Kazakh PM Bektenov inspects flood situation in E Kazakhstan rgn

Kazakh Prime Minister, head of the republican flood control headquarters Olzhas Bektenov visited East Kazakhstan region, where the risk of flooding remains and emergency prevention works are ongoing, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The head of the Kazakh government flew over the mountain areas of several districts of the region – Glubokovskiy and Altai, during which he got familiarized with the situation in the flood-prone areas on floodplains as well as heard a report of the governor of the region on the flood control measures.

Most parts of East Kazakhstan region observe the stable flood situation. However, the five districts remain at risk of flood where tremendous amounts of snow fell during the winter. They include Markakolskiy, Katon-Karagaiskiy, Glubokovskiy, Ulken Naryn and Altai districts.

The level of water in the rivers remain below the critical point. But, according to the weather forecast, the weather warning was issued for the region as the temperature is expected to rise sharply to +19C, increasing the risk of flooding by mid-April.

Kazakh premier Bektenov was reported on the measures taken to prevent flooding.

The situation our country’s region face, including East Kazakhstan region require control each hour. The region’s territory is still covered with snow by 70%; the water reserve in snowpack exceeds the norm by two times. This means that risks remain. As the Head of State said, it is necessary to form scenarios of the situation during the flood period. Now, we need to intensify measures to prevent floods taking into account the current forecasts. The government is ready to provide necessary help in conducing works needed, said Bektenov.

The region has been put on the state of readiness with the regional operational headquarters for emergency situation set up.

All hydraulic facilities run as normal with the level of water is being discharged in dams as a preventive measure.

The region has the largest dam in the country – Bukhtarminskoye dam, which can take 20 cubic meters more of water. According to the forecast, water of up to 15 cubic meters will come in the next three months.

Following the visit, Bektenov instructed to take necessary measures to prevent the situation worsening in the region.