Kazakh PM Bektenov inspects thermal power plant in Kentau town

As part of his working visit to Turkestan region, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got familiarized with the operation of the thermal power and transformer plants in the town of Kentau, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the visit, it was known that the wear and tear of the thermal power plant in Kentau has reached 87%, with the recent overhaul carried out over 10 years ago.

Earlier, four heating boilers and heating pipeline spanning 4.7km underwent repairs in the town. Another four boilers are to be fully modernized. This April, repairs are to begin at the remaining two boilers set to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Kazakh prime minister also made a visit to the production unit of the Kentau transformer plant. During the visit, Bektenov got familiarized with the ongoing work to improve the technical features and designs of the plant’s products, measures aimed at expanding production capacities of the plant.

Following the visit, the head of the Kazakh government pointed the importance of additional workload of the domestic electrotechnical equipment producer, while remaining committed to expanding and increasing production, modernizing and digitalizing technological operations.

The Kazakh prime minister was also briefed about the development of manufacturing and realization of investment projects there. So, the pool of investment projects for 2024-27 includes 145 projects to the tune of 2.2 trillion tenge and with creation of 17.7 jobs. Of these, 44 projects worth 116.8 billion tenge are to be carried out this year.

In conclusion, the Kazakh premier set the task before the administration office to take all the necessary measures to create a conformable business climate for active attraction of investors as well as expand the areas of small industrial parks and special industrial zones.