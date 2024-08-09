Kazakh PM Bektenov, JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu discuss prospects of investment cooperation

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan held a meeting Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu to discuss expansion of cooperation in finance and implementation of joint investment projects, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The head of the Kazakh government highlighted the considerable contribution the JBIC makes to the promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries, which has so far financed 26 projects worth $2.3bn in energy and water supply, mining, as well as transport and logistics spheres in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan eyes signature of the agreement of intent with the Japanese bank to finance joint projects in energy, including (RES), transport, mechanical engineering, food industry and other sectors of priority to the tune of $200mln.

First of all, let me express my sorrow over the earthquake that hit the south of Japan. I hope that this natural disaster does not cause human casualties and serious damages. Japan is our key trade and economic and investment partner. Presently, the Kazakh-Japanese relations are being developed in a spirit of strategic partnership. The Kazakh government welcomes any intentions to expand horizons of cooperation and is ready to provide necessary support for joint projects, said Bektenov.

In his turn, JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu stressed the interest to carry out joint investment projects in the field of green finances and transit financing in the ESG wave (Environment, Sustainability, Governance).

Following the meeting, the sides expressed intention to strengthen and expand cooperation in all priority areas.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Japan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia and among the top-10 major investors in the country. The Kazakhstan-Japan trade turnover rose 10.5% to $2.1bn last year. In January-May this year, the mutual trade between the countries stood at $768mln. Japan’s total investments in the Kazakh economy has reached $8bn since 1993.

Photo: primeminister.kz