Kazakh PM Bektenov meets with agrarians as part of his trip to N Kazakhstan rgn

As part of his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Prime minister Olzhas Bektnov of Kazakhstan got familiarized with the results of the sowing campaign in the region, met with agrarians and livestock farmers as well as visited the plant for production of agricultural vehicles, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

During a meeting with the representatives of major agricultural enterprises, the issue regarding sowing campaign as well as agribusiness support measures were discussed. The region is responsible for up to 25% of the total grain harvest as well as a third of oil crop production, making it the leader in the area.

Photo: Kazakh government

Our country produces organic agricultural products which are in demand in the global market. The state provides great support to the agro-industrial complex in the form of preferential loans and subsidies, rising in volumes with every passing year. It’s also necessary to process and export agricultural products, which requires steady growth in labor productivity, implementation of new technologies and approaches, said Bektenov.

Photo: Kazakh government

The Prime minister drew attention to further unlock the potential of dairy industry of the region using the example of the major dairy farm Ivan Zenchenko, where Bektenov examined the technological processes and the products range. North Kazakhstan region accounts for over 13% of the total milk production.

Photo: Kazakh government

Bektenov also visited the CLAAS plant assembling agricultural vehicles using the German technology. This year, the plant plans to supply 103 tractors, 180 combines, 165 harvesters, and 75 sowing complexes to the domestic market.