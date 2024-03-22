Kazakh PM Bektenov offers Nauryz greetings to Kazakhstanis

Prime minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the government.

Dear Kazakhstanis! I sincerely congratulate you on the Nauryz holiday! This bright holiday of spring and prosperity marks the beginning of a life cycle. The period of rebirth of nature as a symbol of renewal fills us with inspiration and harmony. Reviving the old traditions, during the holiday Kazakhstani pay more attention to their relatives, taking care of them and providing support, said Bektenov.

According to him, the country currently, the country is at a new stage of its development and the Nauryz holiday takes on special importance in its history. The profound philosophy of the holiday symbolizing generosity, well-being and prosperity, becomes the spiritual component of the multinational people of Kazakhstan.