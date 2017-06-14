Kazakh PM believes unpromising enterprises should be closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev believes it is necessary to closw enterprises that have proved to be unpromising and find new workplaces for people who worked there.

At the 4th Congress of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" on Wednesday, Premier Sagintayev noted some of the enterprises privatized in 1990s still function successfully. But, according to him, there is a bunch of unpromising enterprises Kazakhstan must get rid of.



"It is a painful process. But within the framework of reforms in Kazakhstan's economy we must realize that if an enterprise has no future, it must be shut down. Personnel of such enterprises will need new workplaces to work and to feed their families," Mr Sagintayev said at the congress.