Kazakh PM, Boston Consulting Group Chairman discuss coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Hans-Paul Bürkner, Chairman at Boston Consulting Group (BSG), have met today on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated long-term and mutual benefit cooperation in the light of reforms aimed at economic diversification and digitization within the Digital Kazakhstan program.



Great attention was paid to cooperation with the leading US companies. The visit of the Head of State paid to Washington January this year contributed to activation of the cooperation. Roundtable discussions took place at the US Chamber of Commerce involving business circles of Kazakhstan and the US. Following the results, 24 commercial agreements worth USD 7 bln were signed then. The agreements embrace spheres such as transfer of technologies in transport, aviation and space industries, agriculture.



On the eve of the AEF, Astana hosted the II Kazakh-US Business Forum aimed at further building potential for mutual benefit cooperation in all key directions.



Besides, the sides discussed development of dialogue platforms at the ground of Astana International Financial Centre, International IT Startups Tech Park, International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Centre.