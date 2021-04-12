Kazakh PM calls for stabilizing COVID-19 situation, increasing immunization coverage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin has given a number of instructions to tackle the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session, the Kazakh PM called on the Health Ministry and regional administrations to ensure the preparedness of COVID-19 bed capacity, pointing that the country’s eight areas are in the coronavirus «red zone», hospital bed occupancy stands at 41%, ICU bed occupancy is 27%, and that the R number is 1.15%.

Noting that the task at hand is to stabilize the sanitary epidemiological situation and increase the number of vaccinated people, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet gave a number of instructions, including taking immediate restrictive measures taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, full provision of medical facilities with pharmaceuticals and medical products, enhancing the sanitary norms and mask wearing in the regions.

According to him, 2 million people should receive the COVID-19 vaccine each month, including in April, as planned. Mr. Mamin charged the Health Ministry and regions’ administrations with ensuring people’s access to vaccines by setting up vaccination sites at public places, including at trade centers. He also pointed out the importance of awareness-raising activities on the vaccines.