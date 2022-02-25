Kazakh PM calls on EAEU to create barrier-less environment to increase mutual trade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov believes it is crucial to remove barriers in order to increase mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the extended session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in the Kazakh capital, Prime Minister Smailov revealed that mutual trade amounted to less than 15% of total trade within the EAEU.

According to the head of the Kazakh Government, this is clearly not enough in order to ensure stability of EAEU market. For instance, the volume of mutual trade in analogous integration unions accounts for over 40%, he noted.

Alikhan Smailov emphasized that in order to amp up mutual trade it is crucial to create barrier-less environment.

He pointed to the fact that in some cases the work on removing trade barriers in EAEU is of formal character.