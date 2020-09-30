Kazakh PM calls to tighten observance of sanitary requirements

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to tighten the observance of sanitary requirements in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the Wednesday session of the Government, the head of the Cabinet noted that the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan ‘is stable’. However, given the unstable situation in the world and neighboring countries Mamin urged to tighten the observance of sanitary measures.

The Premier instructed the government agencies and regional authorities to ensure 100% readiness for a possible second wave of the coronavirus. For instance, the Ministry of Healthcare was charged to purchase and disseminate mobile medical units and ambulances as well as necessary equipment and protective gear.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and local governments were commissioned to tighten the control over observance of sanitary requirements countrywide and strengthen sanitary checks on the borders.

The Ministry of Healthcare together with SK-Pharmacy and local governments is expected to ensure pharmacies and medical institutions are provided with pharmaceuticals and protective gear and to monitor prices of pharmaceuticals in the regions.