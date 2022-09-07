EN
    20:13, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM chairs meeting focusing on demonopolization of civil aviation and bus transportation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Commission on Demonopolization of Economy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    The meeting focused on the issues of the legality of separation of a number of state assets in the sphere of telecommunication as well as proposals to demonopolize the civil aviation and bus transportation (public transport).

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions to the government bodies.



    Photo: press service of the Kazakh Government




