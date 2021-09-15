Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Investment Staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Investment Staff chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed the implementation of investment projects by the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry, Baiterek National Management Holding as well as the Governor’s Offices’ of Zhambyl and Akmola regions, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

Addressing the meeting, Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources noted that the target amount of investments attracted by the Ministry into fixed capital in ecology, geology, fishery, forestry, and water management for 2021/25 stands at KZT2.5tln.

He went on to say that the pool of investment projects include construction of new waste-incineration plants Waste to Energy in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Aktobe, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda, and Almaty, greater cooperation with foreign partners in the field of geological survey of subsoil, development of fish farms with a closed water supply cycle, pond and garden fish farms, establishment of marine fishing on the Caspian Sea, and so on.

To develop ecotourism, projects to establish infrastructure within the State national natural parks Ile Alatau, Charyn, Kolsai kolderi, Altyn Emel, and so on are to be carried out.

Chairman of Baiterek National Management Holding Aidar Arifkhanov reported that the Bank of Development of Kazakhstan has 61 investment projects and 16 pre-export operations for the total amount of KZT7.1tln.

In the space of six months, the Bank financed five investment projects for KZT47bn in the field of renewable energy, machine-building, mining, tourism, 114 export operations for KZT67.9bn. Four investment projects in the field of logistics, construction, renewable energy, mining, as well as pre-export operations for KZT211bn have been approved.

According to Kazakh Invest Chairman, the special investment department Task Force has been working on 57 projects for the total amount of $12bn in the agro-industrial complex, chemical and mining industries, pharmaceutical industry, energy, building material construction, transport and logistics.

In his turn, Almas Madiyev, Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, noted that for 2021/25 the region’s administration has formed a pool of 107 investment projects for KZT2.5trl in different fields.

Deputy Governor of Akmola region Kanat Idrissov reported that the region has created a pool of 330 projects to the tune of KZT1.8trl in the fields of agro-industrial complex, construction, mining, energy, machine-building, tourism, education, and so on.

Following the meeting, the Head of the Government instructed all the government bodies, governors, and subjects of the quasi-state sector to proceed with the systemic work to attract domestic and foreign investment.