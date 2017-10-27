Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired the in-person meeting with the Board of Directors of "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund" JSC on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the session, participants discussed the problems of further development of the fund, participation in the implementation of projects, especially in the construction of a ferry complex at the Kuryk Sea Port. Also, the session gave consideration to the 2018 Plan of Action.



Note: "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund was established in 2008 in line with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.