TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:00, 20 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM chairs meeting on investment climate improvement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a session of the Council for Investment Climate Improvement in Astana on Friday.

    According to the prime minister's press service, the session focused on the issues of improving investment climate and attracting foreign investments into new innovative projects in the spheres of transport, logistics and development of Kazakhstan's transit potential.

    Addressing the session were Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister for Investments and Development, First Vice Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, foreign dignitaries, namely U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mike Gifford, Ambassador of Canada Nicholas Brousseau, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Traian Hristea, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Kenneth Mack and others.

